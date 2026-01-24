Indian rupee sinks to all-time low against US dollar
The rupee just hit a record low of 91.97 against the dollar, mainly because investors are selling off stocks and imports are driving up demand for dollars.
Things got shakier after reports surfaced about possible US regulatory action against Gautam Adani over bribery and fraud, which spooked investors even more.
In January alone, over $3 billion in foreign investment left Indian markets, adding extra pressure.
RBI steps in but rupee stays weak
The Reserve Bank of India tried to help, but the rupee only recovered slightly to close at 91.94—still much lower than before.
Adani Enterprises took a big hit too, dropping over 10% on the Nifty 50 after fresh bribery allegations came out.
Traders think the rupee could fall further to 93 per dollar by the end of this fiscal year if these trends keep up.