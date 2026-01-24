Indian rupee sinks to all-time low against US dollar

RBI steps in but rupee stays weak

The Reserve Bank of India tried to help, but the rupee only recovered slightly to close at 91.94—still much lower than before.

Adani Enterprises took a big hit too, dropping over 10% on the Nifty 50 after fresh bribery allegations came out.

Traders think the rupee could fall further to 93 per dollar by the end of this fiscal year if these trends keep up.