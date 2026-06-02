Indian rupee slips to 95.06 amid US and Iran tensions
Business
The Indian rupee slipped to 95.06 against the US dollar on Tuesday, mainly because of fresh worries over rising tensions between the US and Iran.
While President Trump talked about possible peace talks to open the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian reports said negotiations have stalled, so things are still pretty uncertain globally.
Oil near $95, RBI meeting eyed
Oil prices steadied at around $95 a barrel after a recent jump, and everyone's watching the RBI's big policy meeting from June 3-5.
Most experts think interest rates will stay put, but some say there could be a cautious change in approach.