Indian rupee up 10 paise to 92.41 against US dollar
Business
The rupee got a small boost, rising 10 paise to 92.41 against the US dollar on Friday.
This uptick comes after banks rushed to meet a Reserve Bank of India deadline, making the foreign exchange market extra jumpy for the day.
Indian markets rally despite ₹1,711.19cr outflows
Tensions in places like Iran are keeping currencies on edge, with the US dollar getting bids at lower levels and oil prices rising on uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Still, Indian stock markets had a solid run: the Sensex jumped over 630 points, and the Nifty gained more than 200 points.
Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out ₹1,711.19 crore from Indian stocks despite these gains, showing they're still cautious about what's next for India's economy.