Indian rupee up 10 paise to 92.41 against US dollar

Indian markets rally despite ₹1,711.19cr outflows

Tensions in places like Iran are keeping currencies on edge, with the US dollar getting bids at lower levels and oil prices rising on uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Still, Indian stock markets had a solid run: the Sensex jumped over 630 points, and the Nifty gained more than 200 points.

Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out ₹1,711.19 crore from Indian stocks despite these gains, showing they're still cautious about what's next for India's economy.