Indian rupee up 2.5% since late March after RBI curbs

RBI caps banks' positions at $100 million

To cool off risky trading, the RBI capped banks' open currency positions at $100 million and banned certain offshore rupee contracts.

While these moves helped boost the rupee, they also made it pricier for foreign investors to hedge their bets.

Nearly $3 billion was pulled from Indian stocks this month and another $1 billion out of bonds since the March 27 curbs were announced.

So even with the rupee's recent gains, global economic uncertainty still hangs over its future.