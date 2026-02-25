Indian salaries to rise by over 9% in 2026: Report
India is expected to see salaries rise by an average of 9.1% in 2026—outpacing top global economies, where pay hikes are mostly between 3-5%.
This comes from Aon's latest survey, which looked at over 1,400 companies across 45 industries.
Domestic demand, lower inflation helping India
India's strong domestic demand, lower inflation, and new trade deals are helping keep the economy steady despite global uncertainty.
Companies have also gotten better at hiring smart and keeping employees happy, with attrition dropping to 16.2%—almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
Real estate, non-banking financial companies lead pay hikes
Real estate/infrastructure (10.2%) and non-banking financial companies (10.1%) lead, with Global Capability Centres (GCCs) projected at around 9.5%.
Sectors like automotive, engineering design, retail, and life sciences also saw solid bumps—while banking and e-commerce tech had smaller increases.