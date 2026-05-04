Indian Sensex falls 400 points as Nifty holds near 24,150

Foreign institutional investors sell over ₹8000cr

Investors grabbed quick profits from the morning's gains, but what really tipped things was heavy selling by foreign institutional investors; FIIs sold stocks worth over ₹8,000 crore in just one day.

Hopes around a likely BJP surge in West Bengal gave markets a brief boost, but it wasn't enough to hold off the sell-off.

Just goes to show how quickly market moods can shift!