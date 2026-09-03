Indian Sensex falls 417.49 points as Brent crude hits $97

Indian stock markets had a rough Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 417.49 points and the Nifty falling by 41.

Rising crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions made investors nervous, despite some positive signals from foreign investors.

Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments summed it up: even with fresh FII inflows and decent global cues, external pressures, especially Brent crude jumping to $97 a barrel, kept the mood cautious.