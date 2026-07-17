Indian Sensex jumps over 750 points as Nifty50 tops 24,250
Indian stock markets had a standout Friday, with the Sensex jumping over 750 points and Nifty50 breaking past 24,250.
IT and banking stocks led the charge, even as mid-cap and small-cap indices slipped a bit.
What's surprising is this rally happened while global markets were struggling thanks to rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions.
Earnings, AI deal propel Indian stocks
Tech Mahindra's strong Q1 results gave IT stocks a boost, and HCL Tech landed a major seven-year AI deal with Guardian Life.
Reliance Industries climbed over 2% ahead of its earnings report, while Jio Financial Services soared by 6% after posting a huge profit jump.
Banks like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank also moved up on positive earnings vibes. The rupee got stronger too, adding more fuel to the market's momentum.