Indian shares tumble as N Chandrasekaran resigns and crude rises
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough Wednesday: Sensex dropped over 570 points, slipping below 77,600, and Nifty fell more than 150 points to under 24,300.
The main reasons? Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stepped down and crude oil prices went up, making investors extra cautious.
Tata shares slide up to 5%
Tata Group shares like TCS, Tata Steel, and Titan led the slide with losses of up to 5%. Big names such as Infosys and Adani Ports also dipped.
Meanwhile, SBI was one of the few gainers.
The overall market lost over ₹2 trillion in value as more stocks fell than rose, showing just how jittery everyone is about rising costs and leadership changes.