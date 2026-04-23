Indian sports startups make playing easier and raise $6.5 million
Sports in India are getting a major boost, and so are the startups making it easier to play.
Platforms like Hudle, Playo, KheloMore, and Machaxi help people book courts and find teammates for everything from tennis to pickleball.
Investors have noticed too: The sports startup segment pulled in $6.5 million across 10 funding rounds in 2024.
Playo reaches 5 million users
It's not just big cities getting all the action anymore. Playo now has five million users across 150 cities, while Machaxi expects its revenue to jump from ₹5 crore to ₹45 crore by 2026.
KheloMore has grown from 50 to over 185 cities, with one-fourth of its bookings now coming from smaller towns—a sign that sports culture is catching on everywhere.
These startups aren't just about services; they're helping create real communities around playing and staying active.