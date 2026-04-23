Indian sports startups make playing easier and raise $6.5 million

Playo reaches 5 million users

It's not just big cities getting all the action anymore. Playo now has five million users across 150 cities, while Machaxi expects its revenue to jump from ₹5 crore to ₹45 crore by 2026.

KheloMore has grown from 50 to over 185 cities, with one-fourth of its bookings now coming from smaller towns—a sign that sports culture is catching on everywhere.

These startups aren't just about services; they're helping create real communities around playing and staying active.