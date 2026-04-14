Indian startups nearly $220 million ESOP buybacks outpace 2024 and 2025 Business Apr 14, 2026

Indian startups are off to a flying start this year, buying back nearly $220 million worth of employee stock options (ESOPs) just in the first quarter.

That's more than what they managed in all of 2024 and 2025 individually, signaling a strong comeback for employee rewards after a couple of quiet years.