Indian startups nearly $220 million ESOP buybacks outpace 2024 and 2025
Business
Indian startups are off to a flying start this year, buying back nearly $220 million worth of employee stock options (ESOPs) just in the first quarter.
That's more than what they managed in all of 2024 and 2025 individually, signaling a strong comeback for employee rewards after a couple of quiet years.
BrowserStack $125 million, Innovaccer $75 million ESOP buybacks
BrowserStack topped the list with a massive $125 million buyback, benefiting nearly 500 employees and early investors.
Innovaccer followed with $75 million, while CoinDCX and Unacademy also made notable moves.
Startups like Emversity, Atlys, Cashfree, and Kratikal joined in too, showing that rewarding team members is definitely back on trend as companies look to keep talent happy and engaged.