Indian startups raise $2.9B in Q3 2026 as Bengaluru leads

Indian startups pulled in $2.9 billion in funding during July-September 2026, which is a bit less than last quarter's $3.5 billion, according to data compiled by Entrackr.

Still, early-stage deals topped $1 billion and six startups made it to the stock market, even as six others shut down.

Bengaluru stayed on top as India's startup capital, leading both in number of deals and total money raised.