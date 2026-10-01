Indian startups raise $2.9B in Q3 2026 as Bengaluru leads
Indian startups pulled in $2.9 billion in funding during July-September 2026, which is a bit less than last quarter's $3.5 billion, according to data compiled by Entrackr.
Still, early-stage deals topped $1 billion and six startups made it to the stock market, even as six others shut down.
Bengaluru stayed on top as India's startup capital, leading both in number of deals and total money raised.
Mobility AI fintech attract investor funding
Mobility, AI, and fintech grabbed the most attention from investors this quarter. AI startups alone raised over $635 million, while electric vehicle companies weren't far behind with $583 million.
Series C funding rounds led the way at $887 million, showing investors still believe in India's startup scene despite a mixed quarter for the Indian startup ecosystem.
On the flip side, Even Healthcare and Zomato had to cut jobs to manage costs during this period.