Indian startups raised $370 million despite fewer deals, 80% YoY jump Business Apr 10, 2026

Indian startups pulled in $370 million in the week ending February 10, an 80% jump from the same time last year.

Even though there were fewer deals (22 compared to 42), the average investment per startup was much bigger, showing investors are betting big on fewer, more promising companies.

The total funding also nearly doubled from the previous week, which says a lot about growing confidence in India's startup scene.