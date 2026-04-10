Indian startups raised $370 million despite fewer deals, 80% YoY jump
Indian startups pulled in $370 million in the week ending February 10, an 80% jump from the same time last year.
Even though there were fewer deals (22 compared to 42), the average investment per startup was much bigger, showing investors are betting big on fewer, more promising companies.
The total funding also nearly doubled from the previous week, which says a lot about growing confidence in India's startup scene.
KreditBee raises $280 million, achieves $1.5B valuation
KreditBee grabbed headlines by raising $280 million and joining the unicorn club with a $1.5 billion valuation.
Other notable deals included AI startup Nava landing $22 million led by Greenoaks Capital, D2C brand Pluckk raising about $10.8 million from Euro Gulf Investment, and Astranova Mobility securing ₹60 crore from IvyCap Ventures Advisors, making it a pretty exciting week for Indian startups across different sectors.