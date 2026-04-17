Indian startups raised $46 million by February 17, 66% down year-on-year
Business
Indian startups had a pretty slow week, pulling in just $46 million by February 17.
That's a steep 66% drop from the same week last year, and way down from the previous week's $370 million.
Only 10 deals closed this time, compared to 37 last year, a clear sign that things have cooled off.
The Hosteller GobbleCube TraqCheck secure funding
Even with the funding slump, a few startups managed to snag big investments.
Hostel chain The Hosteller brought in about $16 million, analytics platform GobbleCube raised $15 million, and HR tech startup TraqCheck secured $8 million.