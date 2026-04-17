Indian startups raised $46 million by February 17, 66% down year-on-year Business Apr 17, 2026

Indian startups had a pretty slow week, pulling in just $46 million by February 17.

That's a steep 66% drop from the same week last year, and way down from the previous week's $370 million.

Only 10 deals closed this time, compared to 37 last year, a clear sign that things have cooled off.