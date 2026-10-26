Indian startups worry about who controls their cloud data
Indian startups are starting to worry about who controls their cloud data.
Most rely on big global services like AWS and Google Cloud, but since these companies operate outside India, it's tricky for startups handling sensitive information to stay fully compliant with local laws.
With the Indian cloud market set to reach US$68.82 billion by 2031, figuring out how to keep data secure and under Indian jurisdiction is becoming a big deal.
Island Computing offers India-compliant local cloud
To tackle these concerns, Island Computing popped up in 2025 with a solution built just for India.
Their cloud service is designed from the ground up to follow Indian laws: no complicated setups needed.
By using local facilities and focusing on SaaS, AI, and agentic workloads, they help startups save money and stay in control of their own data while meeting all the right regulations.