Indian steel prices reach 4-year high at ₹63,800 per ton
Business
Steel prices in India just shot up to ₹63,800 per ton, the highest they've been in four years.
That's a jump of ₹1,600 in just a week, mainly because traders are stocking up and raw material costs like coking coal and iron ore keep climbing.
Post-monsoon revival of infrastructure projects is also driving demand.
Indian MSMEs face tighter margins
The price hike isn't just about steel: rebar, HRC, and CRC have all gone up too.
For MSMEs, especially those making auto parts or working in construction, these increases mean tighter margins and more cash tied up in daily operations.
If prices keep rising, it could get even tougher for these smaller companies to stay afloat.