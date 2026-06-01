Indian stock market opens June with 5 IPOs aiming ₹900+cr

Indian SMEs launch multiple IPOs

On the SME front, Merritronix is already live with a ₹70 crore IPO, while Vahh Chemicals opens on June 4 for ₹13.45 crore and Genxai Analytics wraps up the week at ₹54.8 crore.

Plus, three SMEs, M R Maniveni Foods (June 1), Yaashvi Jewellers (June 2), and Rajnandini Fashion India (June 3), are making their market debut this week.

If you're curious about new investment options or just want to watch the action unfold, it's a busy time in India's primary market!