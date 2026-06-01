Indian stock market opens June with 5 IPOs aiming ₹900+cr
The Indian stock market is kicking off June with five new IPOs between June 1 and 5, aiming to raise over ₹900 crore.
After a three-week break, big names like CMR Green Technologies (₹631 crore, opening June 3) and Hexagon Nutrition (nearly ₹139 crore, opening June 5) are leading the charge with offer-for-sale issues.
Indian SMEs launch multiple IPOs
On the SME front, Merritronix is already live with a ₹70 crore IPO, while Vahh Chemicals opens on June 4 for ₹13.45 crore and Genxai Analytics wraps up the week at ₹54.8 crore.
Plus, three SMEs, M R Maniveni Foods (June 1), Yaashvi Jewellers (June 2), and Rajnandini Fashion India (June 3), are making their market debut this week.
If you're curious about new investment options or just want to watch the action unfold, it's a busy time in India's primary market!