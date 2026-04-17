Indian stock market rally adds ₹44L/cr after U.S.-Iran ceasefire
Business
Indian stock markets just had a wild two-week run after the U.S.-Iran cease-fire.
The Sensex shot up by 6,838 points (about 9.5%) to reach 78,493.54, while the Nifty gained over 2,100 points.
This rally added a massive ₹44 lakh crore to investor wealth in no time.
Market value rises to ₹465.59L/cr
Market value jumped from ₹421.81 lakh crore to ₹465.59 lakh crore fast. Midcap and small-cap stocks soared over 10%, and microcaps led with nearly 12% gains.
Ola Electric Mobility surged over 70%, and Gallant Ispat gained nearly 60%.
Experts now expect things might settle down a bit as global news and company results roll in, but say foreign investors will be key for what happens next.