Indian stock market rally adds ₹44L/cr after U.S.-Iran ceasefire

Market value rises to ₹465.59L/cr

Market value jumped from ₹421.81 lakh crore to ₹465.59 lakh crore fast. Midcap and small-cap stocks soared over 10%, and microcaps led with nearly 12% gains.

Ola Electric Mobility surged over 70%, and Gallant Ispat gained nearly 60%.

Experts now expect things might settle down a bit as global news and company results roll in, but say foreign investors will be key for what happens next.