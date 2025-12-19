Indian stock market starts strong, but Meesho takes a hit
Markets kicked off Friday on a high note—Sensex jumped 384 points to 84,866 and Nifty climbed 104 points to 25,926.
But not everyone was celebrating: Meesho's shares slid nearly 5% in early trading.
Why does it matter?
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market mood, today's gains could shape short-term trading and portfolio moves—even though markets are still heading for their third straight weekly drop.
The dip in Meesho also stands out for anyone following India's e-commerce scene.
What's behind the moves?
A mix of global and local signals is driving the action. Positive vibes from Asia-Pacific stocks and overnight Wall Street gains (thanks to softer US inflation data) gave Indian markets a boost.
Meanwhile, traders are watching RBI meeting notes and global economic updates to figure out what comes next.