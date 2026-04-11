Indian stock market up nearly 6% as U.S.-Iran tensions ease

Sensex jumps 919 points Friday

Sensex shot up by 919 points on Friday to close at 77,550, while Nifty 50 ended at 24,050, both up about 1.2%.

Banking and financial stocks led the charge, with most sectors (except IT) seeing solid gains.

Domestic investors stepped in big time: mutual funds recorded their highest inflows in eight months even as foreign investors slowed their selling.

Plus, falling crude oil prices helped ease worries about inflation and fuel costs, a welcome relief for everyone watching their budgets.