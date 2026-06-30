Indian stock markets likely to open flat to positive today

Oil steady, monsoon delays slow planting

Oil prices are holding steady after recent U.S.-Iran tensions, and upcoming talks in Doha might help ease nerves: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, calls this a key moment.

Back home, delayed monsoons are slowing down crop planting and raising concerns about rural demand.

The India VIX volatility index jumped over 4% on Monday, showing investors are feeling cautious right now.