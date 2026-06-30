Indian stock markets likely to open flat to positive today
Business
Indian stock markets are likely to open flat-to-positive today, with analysts expecting a bit more volatility as key derivative contracts settle.
The GIFT Nifty signals a calm start at 24,005, but both global events and local factors could shake things up in the short run.
Oil steady, monsoon delays slow planting
Oil prices are holding steady after recent U.S.-Iran tensions, and upcoming talks in Doha might help ease nerves: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, calls this a key moment.
Back home, delayed monsoons are slowing down crop planting and raising concerns about rural demand.
The India VIX volatility index jumped over 4% on Monday, showing investors are feeling cautious right now.