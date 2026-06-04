Indian stock markets open shaky as Sensex falls 253 points
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Thursday on a shaky note, with the Sensex dropping 253 points and Nifty slipping 0.26%.
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices made investors extra cautious, while foreign investors continued selling.
Midcap smallcap microcap show slight gains
Even though the main indices dipped, midcap, smallcap, and microcap stocks managed slight gains.
consumer durables and oil and gas sectors stood out as early winners, but real estate and pharmaceutical stocks fell behind.
Stocks mixed as India VIX eases
Adani Ports, Asian Paints, and Bharat Electronics were among the top gainers this morning.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys saw losses.
Market volatility eased a bit as the India VIX index dropped slightly despite ongoing global worries.