Indian stocks barely moved amid Iran war and rupee concerns

IT stocks jump as dollar strengthens

IT stocks jumped 2.4% as a stronger dollar boosted hopes for exporters, helping offset declines in 11 out of 16 sectors. Small- and mid-cap stocks also slipped.

Meanwhile, the rupee hit a new record low of 96.35 to the dollar, adding to market jitters.

Over in banking news, Jana Small Finance Bank's shares fell nearly 6% after TVS Group picked up a stake in the company.