Indian stocks: Cheaper than the US, with big growth ahead

Why does this matter?

India's stock market is expected to see strong earnings growth—10% in FY26 and 16% overall (14% for large caps) in FY27.

Yet, only about 1 in 10 Indians invest in the markets, so there's a lot of untapped potential.

Factors like falling bond yields, hopes for a US-India trade deal, and more foreign investment could make Indian stocks even more attractive going forward.