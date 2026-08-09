Indian stocks draw $3.6bn, gain 6% as investors seek balance

As money pours into AI-focused countries like South Korea and Taiwan, India is quietly becoming the go-to spot for global investors looking for something more balanced.

Since mid-June 2026, Indian stocks have attracted $3.6 billion in foreign cash, thanks to fewer people pulling out of their funds and steady contributions from domestic Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

The result? A solid 6% market growth, even as others chase the AI hype.