Indian stocks draw $3.6bn, gain 6% as investors seek balance
As money pours into AI-focused countries like South Korea and Taiwan, India is quietly becoming the go-to spot for global investors looking for something more balanced.
Since mid-June 2026, Indian stocks have attracted $3.6 billion in foreign cash, thanks to fewer people pulling out of their funds and steady contributions from domestic Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).
The result? A solid 6% market growth, even as others chase the AI hype.
Stable Indian market, $25bn potential
India stands out because its market feels more stable compared to the wild swings of AI-heavy regions.
Experts say that if global funds just shift their portfolios to a "neutral" position on India, another $25 billion could flow in.
Plus, India's economy is showing real strength: credit growth is up 18.3%, about 73% of companies that had reported first-quarter results for the year ending March 2027 were either in line with or ahead of expectations, and local investments are bouncing back.
For young investors or anyone watching global trends, India's mix of stability and growth potential is hard to ignore right now.