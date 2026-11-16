Indian stocks extend gains as Sensex 82,161 Nifty 25,292
The Indian stock market extended gains on Monday: Sensex was trading at 82,161.81, and Nifty stood at 25,292.55.
The boost came from upbeat investor mood thanks to record foreign investments and cheaper oil prices.
November $8.9B inflows amid high inflation
Foreign investors poured $8.9 billion into Indian stocks in November, the biggest monthly inflow since 2002.
Falling oil prices are also helping India's economy.
But inflation at home is still running high, which means the Reserve Bank might hike interest rates soon, a move that could cool off this market momentum.