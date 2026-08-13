Indian stocks open cautiously as CPI rises to 4.45% YoY
Indian stocks kicked off Thursday on a cautious note.
Global markets sent mixed vibes, while softer US inflation and strong Asian gains gave some hope; rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions kept investors wary.
India's CPI inflation slightly rose to 4.45% YoY, mostly because food prices are climbing.
Tata Group chairman exits, financials advance
Tata Group stocks grabbed attention after its chairman stepped down.
Financials had a good run on Wednesday, with Bank Nifty up 0.77%.
Some big names making moves include Jio Financial, Laurus Labs, Airtel, and Groww.
Elara Securities maintains neutral view
Elara Securities is playing it safe, sticking to a neutral view for now. It says the current growth and inflation numbers don't call for any rate hikes.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its policy steady through 2026, but global eyes are still on what the US Federal Reserve does next.