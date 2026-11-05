Indian stocks rally 6 days amid oil dip and inflows

Global crude oil prices have dropped below $94 per barrel, which has eased worries about inflation and boosted confidence.

Plus, after the US midterm elections went to the Democrats, global investors seem more upbeat.

Foreign portfolio investors have poured in about ₹20,835 crore over four consecutive sessions between October 30 and November 4.

Sectors like banking, IT, and autos are seeing big buying. Overall investor mood is pretty optimistic about what's next.