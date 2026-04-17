Indian stocks rally as 10-Day Lebanon Israel ceasefire calms investors

Sensex up 177, foreign inflows 382cr

By 9:30am Sensex was up 177 points at 78,166, while Nifty crossed the 24,200 mark.

Fresh buying from foreign investors added to the momentum, with ₹382 crore flowing in on Thursday.

Hopes of a possible U.S.-Iran meeting, hinted at by President Trump, also gave markets an extra boost, as investors welcomed signs of more peace talks ahead.