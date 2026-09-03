Indian stocks rally as Sensex jumps 278.63 points to 76,848.98
Indian stock markets kicked off Thursday with a solid boost, thanks mainly to banking, financial, and metal stocks.
The Sensex jumped 278.63 points to hit 76,848.98, while the Nifty moved up by 83.50 points, landing just 2.05 points shy of the big 24,000 milestone.
Banking and financial indices were up too, reflecting strong market vibes.
Nifty midcap and smallcap register gains
Broader indices like the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap also saw decent growth.
Global markets set a positive mood early on, with a slight easing in US bond yields and optimism around foreign exchange inflows.
Top performers included Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Adani Ports.
Chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited V K Vijayakumar pointed out that easing US bond yields and optimism around foreign exchange inflows helped boost confidence today.