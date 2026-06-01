Indian stocks slip, FIIs pulled 21,106cr amid US-Iran ceasefire delay

NSE turnover 2.87L/cr Nifty crosses 1L/cr

Even with all the uncertainty, trading activity hit new highs. The NSE saw turnover soar to ₹2.87 lakh crore, and the Nifty 50 crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time ever.

Analysts say if Nifty can break past 23,800, bullish vibes might return, but for now, everyone's keeping an eye on global news and market moves.