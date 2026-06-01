Indian stocks slip, FIIs pulled 21,106cr amid US-Iran ceasefire delay
Business
Indian stock markets started Monday, June 1, 2026 on a shaky note, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping from the day's high.
The drop was mainly due to rising geopolitical worries, especially delays in a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, and heavy selling by foreign investors.
FIIs pulled out over ₹21,000 crore from Indian stocks in one day, leading to about ₹21,106 crore outflow.
NSE turnover 2.87L/cr Nifty crosses 1L/cr
Even with all the uncertainty, trading activity hit new highs. The NSE saw turnover soar to ₹2.87 lakh crore, and the Nifty 50 crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time ever.
Analysts say if Nifty can break past 23,800, bullish vibes might return, but for now, everyone's keeping an eye on global news and market moves.