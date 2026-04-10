Indian stocks surge after U.S.-Iran cease-fire Sensex 77,550 Nifty 24,050

VIX falls to 18.85, confidence rises

Market volatility dropped sharply (VIX fell from 25.5 to 18.85), showing investors are feeling more confident.

Realty and auto stocks led the charge with double-digit gains, while consumer durables and banks also did well.

IT stocks didn't keep up as much due to global demand worries.

For context: India's rally was strong but still trailed South Korea and Japan's even bigger jumps this week.