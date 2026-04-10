Indian stocks surge after U.S.-Iran cease-fire Sensex 77,550 Nifty 24,050
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market! Sensex jumped to 77,550 and Nifty crossed 24,050, both posting their strongest weekly gain in over five years.
This nearly 6% weekly surge happened as global markets rallied following a U.S.-Iran cease-fire that calmed oil prices and eased investor nerves.
VIX falls to 18.85, confidence rises
Market volatility dropped sharply (VIX fell from 25.5 to 18.85), showing investors are feeling more confident.
Realty and auto stocks led the charge with double-digit gains, while consumer durables and banks also did well.
IT stocks didn't keep up as much due to global demand worries.
For context: India's rally was strong but still trailed South Korea and Japan's even bigger jumps this week.