Indian tea exports rise over 2.8% in FY24-25
Indian tea exports got a boost this year, growing by 2.85% to hit 257.88 million kg in FY24-25.
North India led the charge with an 8.15% jump, while South India's numbers dipped by 4.92%.
So, more Indian tea is heading out into the world—especially from the north.
Average price for exported tea climbs over 12%
The average price for exported tea also climbed over 12%, reaching ₹290.97 per kg—meaning global demand is looking good.
For the full calendar year of 2024, total exports rose over 10%, with both regions showing solid gains despite some ups and downs along the way.