India's 1st commercial chip to launch this year
India just crossed $40 billion in electronics exports—a huge leap from where things were 11 years ago.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credits this growth to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlights new tech rollouts, like the 4G telecom stack now running on 90,000 towers across the country.
Bullet train expected to be ready by 2027
At IIT Hyderabad's convocation, Vaishnaw shared that India's first homegrown commercial chip will launch later this year, aiming to put India on the global semiconductor map.
He also gave a heads-up that India's first bullet train should be up and running by late 2027—big moves for tech and travel here!