Reliance hits highest-ever quarterly profit—₹26,994 crore—for Q1FY26
Reliance Industries just hit its highest-ever quarterly profit—₹26,994 crore—for April-June 2025, up a massive 78% from last year.
The boost came from strong consumer businesses and a one-time investment gain.
Jio adds 200 million 5G users; retail revenue up 11%
Jio Platforms saw its net profit climb 25% to ₹7,110 crore, now serving over 200 million 5G users—making Jio AirFiber the world's biggest fixed wireless access provider.
Reliance Retail also did well, with revenue up 11% and profits jumping by over 28%, thanks to a growing customer base and more stores.
We are well-equipped to navigate market challenges, says Ambani
Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted how RIL stayed strong despite market ups and downs.
He says the focus is on expanding digital services, retail reach, clean energy efforts, and building new in-house brands for long-term growth.