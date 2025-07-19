Reliance hits highest-ever quarterly profit—₹26,994 crore—for Q1FY26

Jio adds 200 million 5G users; retail revenue up 11%

Jio Platforms saw its net profit climb 25% to ₹7,110 crore, now serving over 200 million 5G users—making Jio AirFiber the world's biggest fixed wireless access provider.

Reliance Retail also did well, with revenue up 11% and profits jumping by over 28%, thanks to a growing customer base and more stores.