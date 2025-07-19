India, US in crunch trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

Stakes are high as both countries have a lot to lose

These talks affect billions in trade and could impact jobs, prices, and supply chains for both countries.

India wants fewer tariffs on things like textiles and seafood to protect its export sectors, while the US is pushing for more access for its dairy and industrial goods.

With India's exports to the US already up nearly 23% this year, a good deal would help keep that momentum going—and make sure economic ties stay strong even as global trade gets trickier.