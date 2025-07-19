Next Article
India, US in crunch trade talks ahead of tariff deadline
India and the US just wrapped up another round of trade negotiations in Washington, aiming to strike a deal before August 1.
If they don't reach an agreement soon, the US will bring back steep tariffs—26% on Indian exports—which could hit Indian exporters hard.
Stakes are high as both countries have a lot to lose
These talks affect billions in trade and could impact jobs, prices, and supply chains for both countries.
India wants fewer tariffs on things like textiles and seafood to protect its export sectors, while the US is pushing for more access for its dairy and industrial goods.
With India's exports to the US already up nearly 23% this year, a good deal would help keep that momentum going—and make sure economic ties stay strong even as global trade gets trickier.