Next Article
Betting app scam: ED summons Google, Meta; celebrities linked
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Google and Meta as part of its crackdown on a big betting app scam.
Both tech giants got notices and need to show up for questioning on July 21.
This move comes after several celebrities were already linked to the case, as the agency digs deeper into how these illegal apps operate online.
How were these apps operating?
ED wants to figure out if or how platforms like Google and Meta might have been used in running or promoting these shady betting apps.
While details are still coming together, this signals a serious push to trace digital trails and break up the network behind the scam.
More updates are likely as the investigation keeps unfolding.