US lifts ban on NVIDIA's AI chips to China
The US just lifted its ban on NVIDIA's H20 AI chips to China after talks between President Trump and NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang.
These chips are key for China's AI projects and industry, even if they aren't the absolute latest tech from NVIDIA.
US-China relations
This move follows some trade give-and-take—China relaxed rare earth export rules, and in return, NVIDIA gets to ship H20 chips once export licenses are confirmed.
Since NVIDIA controls over 90% of the advanced AI chip market, this helps the US keep a grip on global AI standards.
But there's a bigger picture: letting these sales happen could boost China's military and industrial AI power, so it's a tricky balance between business interests and national security worries as tech tensions continue between the two countries.