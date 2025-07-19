US lifts ban on NVIDIA's AI chips to China

US-China relations

This move follows some trade give-and-take—China relaxed rare earth export rules, and in return, NVIDIA gets to ship H20 chips once export licenses are confirmed.

Since NVIDIA controls over 90% of the advanced AI chip market, this helps the US keep a grip on global AI standards.

But there's a bigger picture: letting these sales happen could boost China's military and industrial AI power, so it's a tricky balance between business interests and national security worries as tech tensions continue between the two countries.