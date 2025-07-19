Indian HNIs are increasingly betting on cryptocurrencies: Here's how
We're seeing a new trend among India's wealthy—more high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are moving away from classic investments like gold and stocks and putting serious money into cryptocurrencies.
Big exchanges like CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, Mudrex, and ZebPay have all noticed this uptick from family offices.
Even with tough regulations and high taxes, the appetite for digital assets isn't slowing down.
Most HNIs are sticking to well-known tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
CoinDCX shared that about half of its trading volume now comes from these investors, with average monthly trades topping ₹50 lakh.
Platforms also report that trade sizes have jumped by up to 30%, showing that Indian HNIs are getting more comfortable—and confident—about going big in crypto despite the risks.