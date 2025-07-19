Indian HNIs are increasingly betting on cryptocurrencies: Here's how

Most HNIs are sticking to well-known tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum

CoinDCX shared that about half of its trading volume now comes from these investors, with average monthly trades topping ₹50 lakh.

Platforms also report that trade sizes have jumped by up to 30%, showing that Indian HNIs are getting more comfortable—and confident—about going big in crypto despite the risks.