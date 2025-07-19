Ajio Rush delivers fashion in 4 hours, goes head-to-head
Reliance's Ajio Rush now delivers fashion picks to your door in just four hours.
Starting in six cities, it offers over 130,000 styles and says its orders are bigger and returns are down—so it's working out well for everyone.
Ajio's catalog has jumped 44% this year
Ajio's overall catalog has jumped 44% this year, now topping 2.6 million items. Its luxury section, Ajio Luxe, features 875 brands.
More new shoppers are joining in—making up 18% of revenue—and people are spending more per order too (up 17%).
It's going head-to-head with Myntra M-Now, Nykaa Fashion, and other quick fashion apps.
Reliance is betting big on fast fashion
With a logistics network covering over 4,000 pin codes and global brands like Shein back on the platform, Reliance is betting big on fast fashion that blends speedy online delivery with the trust of offline stores—a hybrid model experts say could be the future.