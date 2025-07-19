OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofit AI research

This fund is all about backing projects that put people first. OpenAI wants to partner with nonprofits driving community-led AI research for public welfare. They're also switching up their business model—turning their for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation—to keep their focus on using AI for positive change.

Fund's direction based on advice from nonprofit commission

The direction of this new fund comes from advice given by a nonprofit commission formed in April, which included over 500 voices from different backgrounds.

Their input helped make sure the fund truly supports organizations using AI to make life better for everyone.