Yes Bank's Q1 results today: Profit likely to rise
Yes Bank is set to announce its first-quarter results today, and the buzz is that numbers might be a mixed bag.
With profit growth expected but some key metrics under pressure, these results matter for anyone tracking the bank's stability as it navigates changing margins and shifting deposits.
Profit expected to rise, NII may barely budge
Analysts predict Yes Bank's profit could rise anywhere from 7% to almost 50% compared to last year, but net interest income (NII) might barely budge.
Loans grew 5.1% year-on-year but dipped slightly from last quarter, while deposits shrank a bit in the short term but are up over last year—so there's movement both ways.
CASA deposits drop, credit-to-deposit ratio nudges up
CASA deposits (the money people keep in current and savings accounts) dropped by 7.3% this quarter, bringing the CASA ratio down to 32.7%.
Meanwhile, the credit-to-deposit ratio nudged up to 87.5%, and liquidity coverage improved to 135.7%.
Brokerages aren't all on the same page: ICICI Securities expects PAT around ₹750 crore with slight NII growth; Emkay sees ₹539 crore PAT with a dip in NII; Nomura is calling for ₹630 crore PAT with a bigger NII drop.