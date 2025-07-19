Yes Bank's Q1 results today: Profit likely to rise

Analysts predict Yes Bank 's profit could rise anywhere from 7% to almost 50% compared to last year, but net interest income (NII) might barely budge. Loans grew 5.1% year-on-year but dipped slightly from last quarter, while deposits shrank a bit in the short term but are up over last year—so there's movement both ways.

CASA deposits drop, credit-to-deposit ratio nudges up

CASA deposits (the money people keep in current and savings accounts) dropped by 7.3% this quarter, bringing the CASA ratio down to 32.7%.

Meanwhile, the credit-to-deposit ratio nudged up to 87.5%, and liquidity coverage improved to 135.7%.

Brokerages aren't all on the same page: ICICI Securities expects PAT around ₹750 crore with slight NII growth; Emkay sees ₹539 crore PAT with a dip in NII; Nomura is calling for ₹630 crore PAT with a bigger NII drop.