Gold climbs on weak dollar, global uncertainties Business Jul 19, 2025

Gold jumped 0.5% to about $3,353.80 per ounce on Friday, mainly because the US dollar got weaker and the world feels a bit shaky right now.

With the dollar down, gold is more affordable for buyers outside the US.

Plus, investors are betting on two Fed rate cuts this year, making gold—an asset that doesn't pay interest—a little more attractive.