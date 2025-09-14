Bajaj Finance leads market rally with ₹40,800 crore jump in valuation

8 most-valued Indian firms add ₹1.69L crore in market capitalization

By Akash Pandey 03:10 pm Sep 14, 202503:10 pm

The combined market capitalization of eight out of the top 10 most valued companies in India rose by ₹1.69 lakh crore last week. The surge was led by Bajaj Finance, which saw its valuation jump by a whopping ₹40,788 crore, now standing at ₹6,24,239.65 crore. The rally came on the back of a positive trend on Dalal Street and a strong performance from other major players such as Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).