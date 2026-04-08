Indian tech startups raised $11.7 billion in fiscal 2025-26, Tracxn
Business
Indian tech startups pulled in $11.7 billion in funding for 2025-26, according to Tracxn.
While that's a bit less than last year's $14.3 billion, it's still a solid jump from $9.7 billion two years ago, keeping India in fourth place globally, just behind the US UK and China.
Indian startups' early-stage funding rose 33%
Early-stage funding saw a strong boost at $4.8 billion (up 33%), even though seed money dropped to $1.3 billion and late-stage deals fell sharply to $5.6 billion.
Big moves included Resulticks being bought by Diginex for $2 billion and Brahma joining Polymarket for $1.2 billion.
The year also brought 47 IPOs, a 52% rise, with names like Lenskart and Meesho leading the way, plus six new unicorns popping up (that's half again as many as last year).