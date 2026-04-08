Indian tech startups raised $11.7 billion in fiscal 2025-26, Tracxn

Indian startups' early-stage funding rose 33%

Early-stage funding saw a strong boost at $4.8 billion (up 33%), even though seed money dropped to $1.3 billion and late-stage deals fell sharply to $5.6 billion.

Big moves included Resulticks being bought by Diginex for $2 billion and Brahma joining Polymarket for $1.2 billion.

The year also brought 47 IPOs, a 52% rise, with names like Lenskart and Meesho leading the way, plus six new unicorns popping up (that's half again as many as last year).