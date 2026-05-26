Indian VCs back deep tech after 1L cr RDI fund
Indian venture capital firms are jumping into deep tech, thanks to the government's massive ₹1 lakh crore RDI fund.
Kalaari Capital and Blue Ashva Capital are raising hundreds of crores to invest in cool sectors like space tech, semiconductors, robotics, and clean energy.
To make the most of this opportunity, VCs are splitting their funding between private partners and the new RDI pool.
TDB plans 500-600 cr for startups
The Technology Development Board is already handing out chunks of the fund and plans to directly support startups with ₹500 to ₹600 crore this financial year.
Blue Ashva joins others like Mettle Capital and Speciale Invest in backing deep tech innovation.
Experts say patient funding and real tech know-how are essential for these startups to thrive, and it could mean big leaps for India's tech scene.