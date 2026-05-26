Indian VCs back deep tech after 1L cr RDI fund

TDB plans 500-600 cr for startups

The Technology Development Board is already handing out chunks of the fund and plans to directly support startups with ₹500 to ₹600 crore this financial year.

Blue Ashva joins others like Mettle Capital and Speciale Invest in backing deep tech innovation.

Experts say patient funding and real tech know-how are essential for these startups to thrive, and it could mean big leaps for India's tech scene.