Indian VCs move teams to Bay Area for AI Business Jun 04, 2026

Indian venture capital firms are moving their teams to the US especially the Bay Area, aiming to catch the huge AI boom.

After generative AI took over global SaaS investments in 2025, with 80% to 90% of funding going into AI, India's share jumped from just 15% to 20% in 2024 to 40% last year, and about 50% currently.

Since US startups are leading in innovation, Indian VCs want a front-row seat for spotting game-changing ideas.