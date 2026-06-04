Indian VCs move teams to Bay Area for AI
Indian venture capital firms are moving their teams to the US especially the Bay Area, aiming to catch the huge AI boom.
After generative AI took over global SaaS investments in 2025, with 80% to 90% of funding going into AI, India's share jumped from just 15% to 20% in 2024 to 40% last year, and about 50% currently.
Since US startups are leading in innovation, Indian VCs want a front-row seat for spotting game-changing ideas.
Peak XV opens US office
Big names like Peak XV have opened an office right where the action is, with leaders like Arnav Sahu and Shelly Singh now based stateside.
By being closer to cutting-edge startups and trends, these VCs can make smarter investment calls as demand for AI solutions keeps growing.
It's all about staying ahead, and being where future tech is born.