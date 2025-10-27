IndianOil bounces back with ₹7,818 crore profit in Q2
Indian Oil Corporation (IoCL) has made a strong comeback, reporting a ₹7,818 crore profit for July-September 2025.
This figure is based on Source 1, which closely matches the reported ₹7,817.55 crore profit, although Source 2 cites a different figure of around ₹8,191 crore.
That's a big shift from last year's losses, reversing from a loss of ₹169.58 crore in the same quarter last year according to Source 1, and marks nearly 15% growth over the previous quarter.
The company's income also climbed 4% year-on-year, driven by better refinery margins and smarter cost management.
IoCL pulled in ₹2.07 lakh crore in total income this quarter—up from ₹1.99 lakh crore last year—while cutting expenses to ₹1.97 lakh crore.
Thanks to its SPRINT initiative for innovation and efficiency, the average Gross Refining Margin soared to $10.6 per barrel (from just $1.56 last year), hitting double digits for the first time in six quarters.
Record sales for the 1st half of FY26
From April to September 2025, IndianOil notched its highest-ever sales at 50.49 million tonnes—beating last year's record—and ran its refineries above full capacity with throughput up 4%.
Even pipeline movement saw a bump, showing the state-run giant is still growing strong on all fronts.