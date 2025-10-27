IndianOil bounces back with ₹7,818 crore profit in Q2 Business Oct 27, 2025

Indian Oil Corporation (IoCL) has made a strong comeback, reporting a ₹7,818 crore profit for July-September 2025.

This figure is based on Source 1, which closely matches the reported ₹7,817.55 crore profit, although Source 2 cites a different figure of around ₹8,191 crore.

That's a big shift from last year's losses, reversing from a loss of ₹169.58 crore in the same quarter last year according to Source 1, and marks nearly 15% growth over the previous quarter.

The company's income also climbed 4% year-on-year, driven by better refinery margins and smarter cost management.