Gold's shining moment fades as US-China trade tensions ease

When global uncertainty drops, gold and other metals lose some of their "safe haven" shine. Silver fell 3.8%, platinum dropped 1.1%, and palladium slipped 1.3%. Still, gold's price is up overall so far in 2025 thanks to a year full of economic ups and downs.

Where to for gold?

Experts can't agree—some see prices jumping to $5,000 per ounce soon if things get shaky again; others think it could fall toward $3,500 by 2026 if calm continues.

The upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut this week might steady things for now.