Gold's shining moment fades as US-China trade tensions ease
Business
Gold just slid 2.6% to $4,005 per ounce on Monday, after peaking at a record $4,381 last week.
The main reason? US-China trade tensions are easing, so people aren't rushing to buy gold for safety like before.
Other metals also took a hit
When global uncertainty drops, gold and other metals lose some of their "safe haven" shine.
Silver fell 3.8%, platinum dropped 1.1%, and palladium slipped 1.3%.
Still, gold's price is up overall so far in 2025 thanks to a year full of economic ups and downs.
Where to for gold?
Experts can't agree—some see prices jumping to $5,000 per ounce soon if things get shaky again; others think it could fall toward $3,500 by 2026 if calm continues.
The upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut this week might steady things for now.