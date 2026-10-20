Indians buy gold for Dussehra and Diwali despite 26% drop

Gold prices have fallen more than 26% since January 2026, but that hasn't stopped Indians from buying gold for Dussehra and Diwali.

Instead of splurging on heavy jewelry, people are sticking to their budgets by choosing lighter pieces or investing in gold coins, bars, and ETFs.

With spot gold now at $4,145.22 per ounce, everyone's watching the US Federal Reserve's October 27-28, 2026 meeting for hints on what happens next.